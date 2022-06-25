While I saw few animals other than birds in early spring on Briar Ridge, the diversity of critters grew as summer approached.
On May 24, driving up the ridge, a bobcat ran across the lane and disappeared down the ridge. Judging by the size and musculature, I'm guessing it was a female. That time of year they can have kittens to feed, and when their usual nighttime hunting is not sufficient, they may risk being out during the day.
A couple of days later I glimpsed another smallish, mottled animal scurrying over the edge of the lane a bit further up from my bobcat sighting. At first, I thought it was the bobcat, but it turned out to be a very young, spotted fawn. It was trying to catch up to its mom, who was just a few yards ahead of it, heading down the ridge. If you don’t know what to do if you find a fawn, the short answer is in an article by the Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources (VDNR) — “If You Find a Fawn, Leave It Alone” — but to find out why, read the article.
I hadn’t seen a bear up here since the remnants of Hurricane Ida blew through last September. A yearling that had been hanging around all summer disappeared after the storm. The poor bear had a worsening case of mange, and I feared it had succumbed to that brutal disease rather than to the storm. As this newspaper reported, cases of bears getting mange in Virginia have increased alarmingly over the past three years, and VDNR is still trying to find a way to fight it.
The second week in June, a bear did show up. My dog, Mollie, got wind of it while we were getting out of my van before I knew what was happening. While I didn’t see the bear, one of my hosts did, and judging by the description, it may have been the same young bear as last year. Scat I found a few days later also could have come from a bear that size.
Finding the scat meant Mollie wasn’t totally successful in driving the bear off. Young and very old bears seem willing to endure her harassment when there is good food available, and this property is loaded with acorns, nuts and berries. Facing the dog, whose only strategy is to annoy a bear into leaving, may seem less risky than invading the territory of a mature boar (male bear), which can injure or kill weaker bears.
On the reptile front, I had the pleasure of watching a small eastern ratsnake (about 3.5 feet long) shed its skin on the cabin’s deck, weaving against the iron balusters in the fence surrounding the deck to scrape off the old skin. Two weeks later, I found another, freshly shed skin belonging to a larger resident ratsnake (almost 5 feet long) wrapped around the rough edges of a garden cart. Having found two similar skins on the deck last year, I figured the snakes were apparently determined to shed on the deck, despite also being harassed by Mollie. (Read more about these snakes’ shedding on my Wild Ideas blog).
Also in May, I encountered two male woodland box turtles, a species I’ve loved ever since I was a small child. The first one, a youngster only about 5 inches long, was dozing in the shade on a warm spring morning. Two weeks later, I found the other male crossing one of the yards. It was much larger and had bright-red eyes, usually more common to males. To make sure of their gender, I examined the plastron (lower shell) of each turtle and found they were both slightly concave, indicating the turtles were indeed males. The indent helps males mount females during mating.
On warm days, I also regularly saw five-lined skinks skittering across the deck. By mid-May, the heads of mature males had turned bright orange, a lure for females during their breeding season.
The warming weather also brought out a host of invertebrates, including a large carpenter moth (Prionoxystus robiniae) and a tiny peacock moth (Macaria notata). A nice patch of common milkweed here, a favorite host plant of monarch butterflies, should be blooming about the time the monarchs’ migration peaks here, in July. (For an interactive map of monarch and other animal migrations, go to The Journey North)
Meanwhile, birds have continued to court and breed. On June 8, I encountered two wild turkey hens with eight young poults in tow. I’ve been observing some bird couples that nest in places that are easy for me to watch, including: tree swallows, eastern bluebirds, eastern phoebes and northern cardinals. I’ve also observed pairs of scarlet tanagers, eastern towhees, red-eyed vireos and many other native birds courting or carrying food to nests I have yet to discover.
A small flock of cedar waxwings recently stopped by to plunder most of the berries on two serviceberry trees. Trying one myself, I understood the birds’ enthusiasm for these berries. Waxwings nest later in the summer, when fruit is more plentiful. (For more about my bird observations, see the new series, “Avian Update,” on my blog; to see a slideshow of my recent fauna encounters, go to rappnews.com/wildideas.)
As I’m writing this on June 19, I’m wondering if, after bouncing back and forth between winter and summer weather this spring (already breaking records for heat), will we settle into the sauna of a “typical” Virginia summer. Hard to tell in these days of climate change.
