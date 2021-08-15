Those of us who feed birds tend to do it for two reasons: to enjoy observing and learning about birds, and to help them survive. But birds that congregate at feeders are also running the risk of sharing diseases and parasites; finches, for example, can spread a form of conjunctivitis. This spring, when common backyard birds started dying in several mid-Atlantic states and the District of Columbia, the issue of feeding wild birds once again came into focus.
Over the years, knowledgeable wild-bird enthusiasts with whom I’ve discussed this issue have generally seen feeding wild birds as a benefit to them, outweighing the risks. Still, I’ve usually stuck to feeding only small amounts of feed during severe weather conditions — snow, ice and bitter cold — when foraging is harder for many birds. Most of the year, birds can find plenty of food on their own. I also consider the effect on my budget of feeding wild birds. Bird feed — especially high-quality, certified feed — is expensive. Americans spend more than $2 billion dollars on bird feed annually.
Having not yet heard about the recent wave of bird deaths but knowing this would be the last spring I would spend in Old Hollow, where I’ve lived for 10 years, I decided to feed well into spring. I wanted to chum in migrating birds I don’t see often because I usually stop feeding much earlier. I was rewarded by visits from rose-breasted grosbeaks, purple finches, blue jays and others on their way to their respective breeding areas.
I kept feeding birds to support pairs that were nesting in the yard or near it and were visiting the feeders regularly, including northern cardinals, mourning doves, tufted titmice, Carolina chickadees and red-bellied woodpeckers. Trying to keep the feeders clean and rotating the sites, I put out small amounts of feed in the morning and evening, but I worried increasingly about the potential of disease being spread at the feeders and, by early June, quit putting seed out altogether.
Consumed by a months-long, arduous move to temporary digs south of Sperryville, I hadn’t been keeping up on nature news. But a couple of weeks after I stopped feeding the birds, my brother sent me a link to an article about the mysterious deaths of wild birds in the mid-Atlantic area and the potential link to bird feeders, so I began to look into the problem.
Since early April, various agencies in Virginia, D.C., Maryland, West Virginia and Kentucky had been getting reports of sick and dying birds. Delaware, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Ohio and Indiana were soon to follow. An update sent out by the Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources (tinyurl.com/vdwr-birddeaths) described the affected birds’ symptoms as “eye swelling and crusty discharge, as well as neurological signs.”
From May 23 through June 30, VDWR received more than 1,400 reports of sick or dying birds from the affected areas. Most cases have been in fledgling common grackles, blue jays, European starlings and American robins, but other songbirds were also affected. The Smithsonian Conservation Biology Institute (tinyurl.com/scbi-birddeaths) reported that Carolina wrens, gray catbirds, house sparrows, northern cardinals and northern flickers are also in the mix.
I also feed hummingbirds and wondered if they were affected. I could find only one mention of them in reports about the issue, from Massachusetts, which is not in the affected area. The Massachusetts Division of Fisheries and Wildlife, or MassWildlife, urged residents to take down feeders but explicitly excluded hummingbird feeders. Still, I recently found research that indicates that hummers also have some diseases and parasites that they can transmit to each other at feeders, so I’ve also quit feeding hummers for now.
VDWR reported that no “definitive” cause or causes of the illnesses or deaths had been determined in its update which was released July 6. The department is continuing to monitor the issue in several localities across northeastern and northwestern Virginia. While Rappahannock is not in that list, neighboring Fauquier and Warren counties are.
The National Park Service and USGS National Wildlife Health Center diagnostic labs, along with other state and university labs, are looking into the causes of the deaths. Some infectious agents known to affect wild birds, including Salmonella, West Nile virus, avian pox and bird flu have not shown up in tested birds so far, but additional microbiology, virology, parasitology, and toxicology diagnostic testing is “ongoing,” according to VDWR.
Some diseases birds carry, like Salmonella, can be transmitted to humans. Thankfully, “no human health or domestic livestock and poultry issues have been reported” related to the bird deaths in Virginia so far, according to VDWR. But in late May, 12 states outside the mid-Atlantic region reported Salmonella outbreaks in humans that the Centers for Disease Control (tinyurl.com/cdc-birddeaths) linked to wild birds, explaining that “you can get sick when you touch your mouth with unwashed hands after touching wild birds, bird feeders or bird baths, or your pets that have contact with wild birds.”
Agencies monitoring the mid-Atlantic bird deaths recommend taking down and cleaning bird feeders and suspending feeding in the affected areas until the outbreak subsides. (For other recommendations, from how to clean feeders to how to deal with dead birds that are found, see the VDWR update.) The trend in cases appeared to peak in early June.
With bird populations already in decline — an estimated 29 percent of total bird populations disappearing over the last 50 years (close to 3 billion individual birds) — we need to take seriously any outbreak of bird deaths like the current one. Whatever is found to be the cause of this outbreak, I plan to shift my bird-feeding strategy toward a more-natural, safer option: planting more native plants that produce food for birds.
© 2021 Pam Owen