After the Arctic blast that hit the East Coast around the holidays, I’d already had enough of the winter doldrums, so Mollie (my dog) and I went hunting for living jewels on the gray-and-brown winter forest floor.

On this 3.5-acre property, the options for finding such treasure are more limited than where I’ve lived in Rappahannock County. Rather than Christmas ferns and other evergreens everywhere brightening up the forest, here the treasures are small gems — and often not many of them — so it pays to go slowly and look closely. 

wildFalseTurkey-tail-5.jpg

One false turkey-tail, Stereum ostrea, can look like vertically sliced funnels.
wildVioletToothedPolypore-5.jpg

The lavender around the edges of this violet-toothed polypore (photographed in July) faded in winter, making identification tricky.
wildTurkey-tail-5.jpg

True wild turkey-tail has more-subtle colors than some of the “false” ones.
wildSpottedWIntergreen-5.jpg

Spotted evergreen is one of the few plants that stays green on the forest floor throughout the winter.
wildCrowsfoot-5.jpg

Crowsfoot, a vining evergreen, has suffered from years of being harvested off the forest floor for Christmas decorating.

Writer, editor, photographer, and passionate nature conservationist living in Rappahannock County, in the Blue Ridge Mountains of Virginia.

