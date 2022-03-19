I sometimes envy other species that hibernate in winter. I don’t like cold, windy, icy conditions, and neither do most of the birds that breed here during the warm season but escape to warmer climes in winter.
With fewer species to observe, I get lazy about getting out to look for the few that do overwinter in our area. That means I also submit fewer checklists, with fewer species on them, to eBird, the largest bird-monitoring database in the world. I do send occasional lists with “incidental” sightings of just one or two species, such as when the 70-plus American robins that showed up for a couple of days to forage here on windy Briar Ridge.
I looked forward to sharpening up my meager birding skills in the annual Great Backyard Bird Count, now in its 25th year, on Feb. 18-21 (see below for more on the GBBC). Having participated in past years, I knew that the count would help me get back into the birding groove.
Participants in the count are supposed to observe birds for at least 15 minutes each day and submit the results to eBird. I had planned to monitor the property where I’m staying. It has a big yard and extensive forest edge, which usually makes for good birding. I also had gotten permission from the owners of an adjoining property to count there.
Unfortunately, most of the weekend was not only cold but windy, which makes for lousy birding. Most birds take shelter and stay quiet in such conditions — why waste precious energy vocalizing when other birds you’re trying to communicate with can’t hear you?
When I went out early Friday morning, I was daunted by the high winds, which persisted all day. In a few brief forays out to walk the dog, I saw and heard no birds. I finally spent 15 minutes observing from the deck of the cabin I’m living in, which offers a good view to see birds from yards to the forest crown. But, for the first time ever, I turned in a checklist with zero observations.
Although the wind died down on Saturday, the temperature still hovered around freezing. After spending an hour in the smaller yard at the neighbors’, I filed a checklist with 12 species and 29 individual birds — not bad for that time of year and certainly better than the day before.
The freezing temps persisted on Sunday, with occasional wind gusts. Spending an hour walking about a half mile around the property where I’m staying, I saw only nine species and 21 individual birds. I had planned to go count again in the afternoon, but I was chilled to the bone by the time I got back to the cabin. I also felt like I was coming down with a cold, so decided to crank up the wood stove and stay inside the rest of the day.
On Monday, the last day of the count, the wind finally subsided and temps were rising, making it a lovely, springlike day. Birds were flying around everywhere and chattering away like they do on the spring mornings I longed for. I grabbed my binoculars and walked my circuit again, then sat on the deck, spending a total of almost two hours observing and filing a checklist with 13 species and 30 individual birds. Later that afternoon, I spotted two wild turkey toms, so I filed an “incidental” checklist just for them.
In total, I counted 22 species: wild turkey, mourning dove, eastern phoebe, downy woodpecker, red-bellied woodpecker, pileated woodpecker, blue jay, American crow, common raven, Carolina chickadee, tufted titmouse, ruby-crowned kinglet, white-breasted nuthatch, eastern bluebird, purple finch, American goldfinch, Carolina wren, American robin, dark-eyed junco, white-throated sparrow, eastern towhee and northern cardinal. Bluebirds had the highest count for a single checklist, undoubtedly because of the bluebird trail (a series of nesting boxes specialized for bluebirds) that my hosts had set up and maintained for years. Robins and goldfinches were close behind in the number of individuals on a single checklist.
While this year’s Great Backyard Bird Count may not have been great for me in terms of the weather conditions, I was glad to participate, knowing that any data I collected could be useful in conserving birds. Prone to hibernating in winter, I also sometimes need a mission like this to get me outside for anything more than a short walk.
Longing for spring, my hopes rose when I heard wood frogs calling from a pond nearby during a warm spell just after the GBBC. But a few days later, a winter storm covered the landscape with ice, followed by more springlike weather.
As I’m finishing up this column, on March 7, it looks like we’ll suffer more weather whiplash before spring finally comes, but it is coming. Signs are popping up everywhere, like the mourning cloak butterfly that has been flying around in the yards since last week. It’s the first butterfly I’ve seen this year, but more butterflies and other species will be emerging soon for the spring reproduction show. Soon I’ll be spending an exhausting amount of time outside endeavoring to document it. I can’t wait!
© 2022 Pam Owen
Great Backyard Bird Count
According to the Great Backyard Bird Count website, Cornell Lab of Ornithology and National Audubon Society launched the GBBC in 1998. It was the first online citizen-science (also referred to as community science) project to collect data on wild birds and to display results in near real time. Birds Canada joined the project in 2009 to expand the capacity to support participation in Canada. In 2013, GBBC went global as participants worldwide began entering data into eBird, the world’s largest biodiversity-related citizen-science project. Anyone is welcome to participate in the count, no matter their experience.
This year, 7,099 bird species were observed and 301,900 checklists were submitted from 253 subregions of the world. U.S. participants submitted almost two-thirds of the checklists (192,977) but, not surprisingly (especially this time of year), countries in warmer climes reported more diversity. Columbia reported the most species (1,231), while the U.S. reported about half that number (688). To learn more about this important bird-monitoring event and this year’s results, go to the GBBC website.