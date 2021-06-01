After living in the bizarro times of Covid-19 for more than a year and tiring of the icy weather at the end of winter, I was looking forward to the warmth and increased opportunities to view nature that spring usually brings. But this spring, cold, dry weather has presented challenges to wild species and we winter-weary humans.
As winter was nearing an end, ice covered Oventop Mountain, where I live. Skunk cabbage, an early harbinger of spring, finally managed to pop up and bloom in pools formed by the ice as it started to thaw. When spring finally arrived, it brought a rollercoaster ride, careening between cold, dry weather and brief stretches that were warmer but still dry.
Despite the weather, early spring ephemeral wildflowers showed up in decent numbers in wooded areas here on the mountain, starting with bloodroot. They bloomed by the thousands down the mountain slope, but most lost their flowers within a few days, perhaps because of temps rising to near 90 degrees. After seeing many bare stems where the flowers had been and were not replaced by fruit, I worried the bees that typically pollinate bloodroot didn’t get a chance to do their work.
Other ephemerals soon started blooming, including cutleaf toothwort, wild ginger, star chickweed, golden ragwort, showy orchid s, nodding trillium, wild cranesbill, lanceleaf anemone, sweet cecily, cancer root, wild violets (several species), Jack-in-the-pulpit, mayapple, black snakeroot and Solomon’s plume. By early April, the white-and-yellow blooms of fleabanes began to decorate the open areas.
Among the early woody plants to bloom, pawpaw, black haw, eastern redbud and Virginia dogwood added to the spring flower show for which the Blue Ridge is famous. By May, warming weather brought an olfactory treat when the clusters of delicate white blooms of black locust filled the air with their sweet aroma. Highbush blackberry blossoms soon added their scent, with multiflora rose and Japanese honeysuckle (both nonnative invasives) bringing the aroma to an intoxicating peak.
By early spring, migrating birds started trickling in. My species counts went from the usual 10-15 to 24 one day, with warblers heavily featured. Although some have bright breeding colors, they tend to be heard more than seen, since they are small, quick and often hidden in thick foliage. The chestnut-sided warblers, northern parulas, black-throated blue warblers, Kentucky warblers and cerulean warblers I encountered didn’t stay long, moving on to other destinations, but three warblers that regularly breed here — ovenbird, American redstart and Louisiana waterthrush — did stay.
With their colorful plumage, scarlet tanagers, indigo buntings and an eastern towhee were among the stars of the non-warbler migrant contingency. After trying a few notes, the towhee soon went silent, which is common. Usually, towhees start up again here later in the spring, singing their full song, which is almost as sweet as my favorite spring singer, the wood thrush. One has been singing in the forest across my driveway for weeks, but when it surprised me at dawn by singing close to my deck, I grabbed my coffee and went out to enjoy the concert.
The songs of three other birds that nest near the deck — a red-eyed vireo, northern cardinal and Carolina chickadee — are more noticeable for their volume and frequency than their melodic nature. Still, it’s hard not to admire their persistence.
The cold spring may have hindered chick rearing this year, particularly of early nesters, by limiting the production of larvae, which more than 90 percent of birds depend on to feed their young. Lepidoptera, the main producers of this protein-packed, easy-to-swallow food, need temperatures to reach at least the mid-60s to be active. However, the eastern tent caterpillar moth seemed undaunted by the weather. Every year they appear on a young black cherry tree near my house. When the caterpillars get big enough, they leave their nest in search of other food and a bunch inevitably end up on my house, as they did this year, offering a buffet to nearby birds.
Fungi were also scarce this spring, with the morels that popped up last year in two places being no-shows this year. And the leaves of some plants have been curling up from lack of rain, and other plants were starting to go limp.
The cold, dry weather may also be the cause of low egg production among the early-breeding spotted salamanders and wood frogs that congregate at fishless ponds here before spring officially begins. Other amphibians, including spring peepers, eastern American toads, and gray treefrogs cranked up their songs when temps got into the mid-60s, especially on damp nights, then went quiet during cold stretches.
When daytime temperatures finally passed 70, the pent-up desire of reptiles were on display, including three young common five-lined skinks I found skittering around on the exterior of my house, flashing their bright-blue tails. Yesterday evening, I spotted a mature male — his head and throat in full orange breeding color — basking about 15 feet up the trunk of a tulip-tree near my deck. Eastern rat snakes are also becoming more active as temps rise. My landlords reported seeing one stretched across my driveway that appeared to be near record length in Virginia, which is 79.8 inches.
Last night, on May 23, with temps in the 60s and the smell of rain in the air, I could hear the toads singing again, joined by American bullfrogs. Today, we’re finally getting the gentle, saturating rain we’ve needed all spring. With luck, more will come.
© 2021 Pam Owen
Want to hear more about spring on Oventop Mountain — really get into the “weeds,” and see more photos? Check Pam’s blog (wildlideas.us) for a more-detailed series of articles on her spring observations that will start soon.
