January 21 was National Squirrel Appreciation Day, but we really should appreciate these rascals every day, no matter how annoying they can be. 

After all, they’re smart, focused, athletic, often greedy and devious, persistent and downright entertaining. If you doubt their persistence, watch the amazing (and hilarious) YouTube video by engineer, inventor and educator Mark B. Rober to see how four backyard gray squirrels measured up against the daunting obstacle course he created to test them.

wildGraySquirrel-2.jpg

A young female northern gray squirrel chows down after a few frenzied hours of being pursued by courting males.
wildPurpleFinch-2.jpg

A male purple finch waits to take his turn at a Nyger-seed feeder after a December ice storm.

