I’m writing this column from the far side of Shenandoah Valley. I recently moved here after a friend and I had searched for more than two years in a depressingly competitive real-estate market for a house she could buy and we could share.
My friend loves exotic breeds of chickens and has a small, mixed flock of them. She was keen on getting a farmette with at least five acres. After living on forested mountains for most of my 22 years in Rappahannock County, easily navigated, rolling hills and fields with new species to observe sounded good to me, too. But after facing climbing prices, bidding wars, and deal-breaking issues with specific properties, we ended up in a quirky house with outbuildings on about 3.5 heavily wooded acres on the top of a steep hill a few miles west of Mount Jackson. Chickens are thought to have been domesticated from Asian red junglefowl (Gallus gallus), and my friend hopes hers, which haven’t been moved here yet, can successfully return to their wild forest roots.
The previous owner of the property, whose main home was in Arlington until he passed away early this year, named it Red Gap. I think the name came from the 1935 film “Ruggles of Red Gap,” a fish-out-of-water story about an English butler who was lost in a poker game by his employer and ends up in on a ranch in the American West.
The ecology here is mostly mixed deciduous forest, with a good dose of pines and hemlock, garnished on the edges with Japanese trees and shrubs, a passion of the previous owner. When my friend and I first checked out the property, in June, the many mature native rhododendrons planted around the edge of the forest were gloriously in bloom, reminding me of the Blue Ridge Mountains.
But since we’ve moved in, high heat and humidity, along with continual torrential rains, has turned the forest into more of a tropical jungle. It’s dark enough that the only flower I’ve found blooming in its interior is the aptly named ghostpipe (aka Indian pipe), a strange little translucent wildflower that grows in small clusters in deep shade.
Fungi also like the damp, dark environment. They come in various sizes and shapes, from parasol mushrooms with 6-inch caps to tiny mushrooms with caps barely a quarter inch across. Most are almost as pale as the ghostpipe. I’m still trying to identify many of the gilled and polypore mushrooms, including various inkcap and mycena species. Bracket (aka shelf) mushrooms have also sprouted from many of the rotting stumps and logs.
A large, white cauliflower mushroom, in the Sparassis (coral mushroom) suddenly grew up in and around introduced liriope in the last couple of days, as did a coral-mushroom lookalike, the fetid false coral, which is brown with white tips. The only colorful mushroom that I’ve seen here so far has been the sensitive bolete, with its reddish cap and yellow pores. (See more mushroom photos on my blog, at wildideas.us.)
While Red Gap may be more humid than Briar Ridge, where I had been staying, it’s at the same elevation — about 1,300 feet — so at least the nights are cool here. And it is the home of many of the same bird species. I wake up to dueling songs from two wood thrushes. I haven’t seen any wild turkey here yet, but I’m hoping the mast from the many oaks and nut trees will lure some in during the cold season.
On a visit before the closing on the property, my friend and I were treated to the screaming of two young red-shouldered hawks who had apparently just fledged. Their mother, from their nest high in an oak tree just a few yards from the house, responded just as loudly. The family finally dispersed, leaving the forest much quieter.
I’ve caught glimpses of songbirds pursuing a bird that was more than twice their size through the forest’s midstory — probably a sharp-shinned hawk or Cooper’s hawk, but I have yet to get a good enough look to confirm the ID. Walking my dog, Mollie, in the forest one day, we accidentally flushed two spotted fawns. I’ve caught glimpses since then of them or a doe but never together.
I do miss the vistas of Briar Ridge. Other than forest, the only views here are from the road on the way in. Driving up from the south, I can see North Mountain, which marks the boundary of the Allegheny Mountains and West Virginia, to the west. To the east, across the Shenandoah Valley, is Massanutten Mountain. In the evenings, storm clouds often dramatize this beautiful, panoramic scene. Red Gap doesn’t offer much in the way of hiking, but I plan to check out some spots in nearby George Washington National Forest and Seven Bends State Park as soon as the heat lets up.
I’d like to thank my kind and generous hosts at Briar Ridge, who put up with me and Mollie when the house hunt I thought would end in two months stretched into a whole year. I don’t know what we would have done without their hospitality. And while I know I’ll miss Rappahannock County and all the wonderful nature-viewing opportunities it offers, I’ve moved on many times in my life and have always found ways to enjoy exploring nature wherever I go. I’m hoping that, come spring, a few of the beautiful ephemeral wildflowers I used to enjoy seeing in Rappahannock will pop up in the forest at Red Gap before the canopy closes once again.
My heart has always been — and will always remain — in the Blue Ridge Mountains, and I plan to visit Rappahannock regularly and report back on my nature rambles there.
