Many mushroom species intermingle in the dim forest light at Red Gap.

 Pam Owen

I’m writing this column from the far side of Shenandoah Valley. I recently moved here after a friend and I had searched for more than two years in a depressingly competitive real-estate market for a house she could buy and we could share. 

My friend loves exotic breeds of chickens and has a small, mixed flock of them. She was keen on getting a farmette with at least five acres. After living on forested mountains for most of my 22 years in Rappahannock County, easily navigated, rolling hills and fields with new species to observe sounded good to me, too. But after facing climbing prices, bidding wars, and deal-breaking issues with specific properties, we ended up in a quirky house with outbuildings on about 3.5 heavily wooded acres on the top of a steep hill a few miles west of Mount Jackson. Chickens are thought to have been domesticated from Asian red junglefowl (Gallus gallus), and my friend hopes hers, which haven’t been moved here yet, can successfully return to their wild forest roots. 

Ghostpipe is the only wildflower found blooming this time of year in the dark forest at Red Gap.
Dampness at Red Gap has contributed to the many hues of this bracket mushroom that is consuming a rotting stump.
This large cauliflower mushroom, in the coral-mushroom family, is growing in and around liriope, an introduced plant.
