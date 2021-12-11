With nature heading toward its winter slumber, and many species having migrated, reduced their activity or gone into dormancy, I’ve been trying to catch up on nature news from my favorite journals.
Climate change and mast production
Scientists have long wondered why some tree species periodically produce mass quantities of hard mast (nuts, seeds, acorns) across the continent in certain years. According to a recent article in the journal Science, scientists are now exploring a once-ignored theory about the trigger of these mast booms, that the trees may be “alert to large-scale, long-term climate patterns,” timing their masting to years in which seeds are likely to have favorable weather for sprouting the next spring or even in the next year or two.
I’ve written about the boom production cycle in this column before, and in discussions with ecologists and further research, I found the theory that dominated the reason for these simultaneous production booms overwhelms animals, such as rodents, enabling the survival of enough mast to perpetuate the forest.
A large new database of masting data may soon provide support for the new “environmental prediction hypothesis,” as it’s been dubbed. According to the plant ecologist that led the development of the database, if the hypothesis is proven true, the data may provide the basis for a large-scale “pacemaker” of global forest ecosystem dynamics. He sees this as “a tremendously exciting result” that can be tested with the data they now have in place.
Bison petroglyphs
Bison were extirpated from much of North America more than a century ago, along with wolves, brown bears and some other charismatic megafauna. Having seen woodland and plains bison many times when I lived on the Northern Plains, they are truly impressive. And, as scientists have discovered, they have an enormous effect on ecosystems. Happily, this has led to a trend in reintroducing these important species in places where they may not have been seen for a century.
In 2019, plains bison were reintroduced to Canada’s Wanuskewin Heritage Park, in Saskatchewan, gave more than ecosystem benefits and the thrill of seeing the mighty beasts once again roaming the plains there to a local indigenous people. According to a recent Smithsonian Magazine article, one of the habits of the bison has revealed petroglyphs — rock engravings — are seen by a local first people, the Wahpeton Dakota Nation, as fulfilling a historical prophecy.
Bison will create or enlarge water-filled depressions in the ground so they can wallow in the resulting mud in them to remove detritus from their skin and hides. The pawing of the reintroduced bison in a wallow at Wanuskewin revealed petroglyphs — symbols carved on the rock below — that date back 300-1,800 years. The symbols, in the form of lines, are thought to be carved by Dakota people living there at the time to represent the ribs of the bison that shared the plains with them.
“The elders used to tell us when the bison come back, that’s when there’ll be a good change in our history,” Wahpeton Dakota Elder Cy Standing is cited in the article as saying. “We’ve been down a long time. But it feels like we are starting the way up.”
Promising new vaccine for Lyme disease uses mRNA
One article in New Scientist really intrigued me on a personal level. It was about using messenger RNA (mRNA), which is also used in the Pfizer and Moderna Covid vaccines, to prevent Lyme disease. Pretty much everyone I know in Rappahannock County has had Lyme at some point. Even my brother, visiting me from Alaska for a few days, managed to get it. And my last two dogs also contracted the disease.
Yet, although I’ve been bitten countless times since I moved out here more than 20 years ago, I’ve yet to get Lyme or any other tick-borne disease. I’m convinced that this is thanks to an allergy, not luck. No matter how small the tick that attaches to me, its bite usually causes intense itching immediately or within hours, sometimes accompanied by sharp pain. I’ve learned to take this reaction seriously, immediately examining the site and removing the tick, apparently before it has a chance to transmit Lyme.
According to the New Science article, a team of researchers at Yale University built a vaccine with a trigger to induce an allergic reaction, using mRNA that targeted proteins found in tick saliva. When vaccinated guinea pigs were later bitten by ticks, they developed “red, itchy rashes,” suggesting their immune systems were responding. The ticks also tended to detach earlier than they normally would.
In my case, ticks don’t seem to detach early, but the extreme itching, which can last up to two weeks for me, does seem to be an allergic response. I also don’t get a rash, just a large, hard welt that itches intensely. When I’ve suggested to healthcare providers that this allergic response may have prevented me from getting Lyme disease, they’ve shown no interest, which seems a wasted opportunity. Couldn’t whatever apparently pulls the immune trigger for me also be replicable in a vaccine for Lyme, such as the promising mRNA vaccine being tested at Yale?
