My housemate and I have been enjoying the return of a pair of red-shouldered hawks earlier this year. This species tends to be loyal not only to each other but also to their nest site, which in this case is an elderly white oak tree about a hundred feet east of the house.
The site is in a crotch between two sturdy limbs and the oak’s trunk, about 50 feet up — the perfect spot for this species. The tree is also just yards from a neighbor’s hay field and another stretch of forest, so plenty of hunting options are nearby. While we can watch the hawks while we eat breakfast, binoculars are required to see any details, and with the sun rising behind them in the morning, the birds are often just silhouettes.
When they first got back in February, the hawks spent a few days refurbishing what was left of their nest after this winter’s wind storms. The species uses a mix of live and dead limbs, fresh evergreen sprigs and green leaves for the basic nest structure, then line the inside with softer materials, such as bark, moss, lichen, and even other birds’ nests.
Not knowing much about the reproduction of red-shouldered hawks, I did some research but didn’t find a lot on the subject, even though the species is one of the most common hawks in our forests. And among the few studies I did find, reproduction details often conflict, but I did find some useful data that I think is at least in the ballpark.
Our hawk pair began breeding a month earlier than the norm for this species. According to my sources, weather — particularly the amount of snowfall — is their usual breeding trigger. The timing is apparently tied to when food is most available for the chicks, which mainly are fed small mammals, according to some sources. We’ve had almost no snowfall this winter, and February was relatively mild.
On Feb. 14, the pair took a break from nest repair and sat together on the branch of a tree nearby, where they copulated briefly. A few days after finishing the nest repair, one or the other of the birds (mostly the female) started sitting on the nest for longer periods, a sign that the female probably had started laying eggs. Clutch size for the species is one to four eggs, with three being the average. I observed the adults reaching down into the nest and seeming to move something around, which could be them turning the eggs for better incubation.
References differ somewhat on the family duties of the mates, but most say the female does the bulk of the brooding, while the male occasionally takes over, which seems to be true with this pair. Even after the female apparently laid her eggs, the male, which is smaller, would still land on her when she was perched on a nearby branch, but he got off her so quickly, so it was hard to tell what was going on.
When not at the nest site, at least one of the pair spent most of the time off the property, apparently hunting. A creek runs at the bottom of a high ridge across the road to the south, and while these hawks mostly prey on small mammals and songbirds, they also eat reptiles, amphibians and fish, so usually nest near a water source.
When a pair nests, the male also supposedly brings the female food, but I’ve only seen one instance where that might have occurred. In that case, my view was partly obscured. The most surprising part of the process has been the frequent long stretches when neither adult was seen or heard. I kept thinking they had abandoned the nest. An unexpectedly cold March may have surprised the hawks as much as it did us and endangered their brood. But then the pair would show up.
While these birds can be extremely noisy, some references noted that once they start brooding, they tend to quiet down. They also hide their comings and goings from the nest by flying low when leaving it, as is common with many bird species. While I can vouch for the latter strategy, the two still seem pretty noisy, especially when they’re agitated.
When on the nest, they also often spend time tidying it up, occasionally adding new materials. When not on the nest or off hunting, they perch, usually separately, about ten yards or so away in one of several other oaks to the north, east or south but stay clear of the house.
On March 17, I was excited to see what I thought may have been the mom bringing food to a chick — probably the first to hatch. The timing seemed right (the average incubation period is about 33 days). She did seem to have something in her claws, but the prey they feed their young is small enough that it would be hard to see any transfer to a nestling. I thought I saw a small head pop up from the nest when she leaned down into it, but everything happened too fast to be sure.
Each chick hatches out in the order the eggs were laid. As I’m writing this (March 20), likely all the eggs have hatched — or not. Hard to really know what’s going on up there, but activity at the nest has definitely increased, so I plan to increase my monitoring as well.
Another frustration is my inability to get a good shot of the nest, particularly with one of the hawks on it. The nest is so far up, and the hawks leave it if they see me in the vicinity. Fortunately, avid bird photographer Dave Boltz shared some of his shots of red-tailed hawks, as he has of many other bird species for this column in the past. For updates on the hawks’ progress, check future columns and my blog, wildideas.us; for general information on the species, go to allaboutbirds.org.
