It’s a rare Virginia spring that progresses steadily toward summer. Rather, especially in La Niña years like this one, spring comes in fits and starts.
Spring ephemeral wildflower show begins
On March 25, after several warm days had teased me into thinking spring had finally arrived, I visited my old haunts in Old Hollow to look for early ephemeral wildflowers in the damp, rich soil in the upland forest on Oventop Mountain. The ephemerals bloom early, go to seed quickly, then vanish into the forest floor again as the canopy closes over them.
I was pleased, but not surprised, that thousands of lovely white bloodroot blooms had opened up and covered the slope since I’d been there just a few days before. Each blossom that is pollinated should go to seed within days, with more continuing to open through early May.
Further up, a few round-lobed hepatica were also blooming, in white to purplish hues. This species can bloom intermittently almost any time of the year, from late fall to early spring. I don’t keep records of every first-of-year sighting of a species, but my earliest photos of the hepatica blooming over the years date from early October to the first week in April. Most years, the bulk of their blossoms start opening just before those of bloodroot, in March.
In the midst of the bloodroot were at least as many cut-leaf toothwort about to bloom, and a few star chickweed had already started. While mayapple was also up, the leaves had yet to unfurl and the bud on each poked up above them, like a knob on a closed umbrella. As May approaches, the leaves will spread and rise above the white flowers as they open, shading them as they bloom and droop below the leaves.
By the third week in March, some trees and shrubs were also starting to bloom up on Oventop as well as Briar Ridge, where I’m living now. Early-blooming woody plants mostly produce small blossoms before they leaf out. The fuzzy little yellow flowers of northern spicebush was sticking out from its branches and bundles of tiny red blossoms dropped from red maple.
By April 2, serviceberry was blooming at lower elevations and up here on Briar Ridge and dogwood buds just beginning to open. See the sidebar online for two great wildflower walks coming up, and check out the “Native Flora” slideshows on my blog site’s video page to see wildflowers that are blooming and ones that will soon be, and my “Photo Diary” for more of my spring sightings.
Animals also get busy
While wood frogs, along with spotted salamanders, have likely already finished breeding for the year, other anurans have begun calling and appearing moving to breeding pools, especially on warm, rainy nights. On one drive home after a nighttime thunderstorm, I slowed numerous times to avoid hitting a spring peeper or toad. Although gray treefrogs don’t usually start calling until April, one began near the Briar Ridge cabin on the warm evening of March 19. Peepers have been chorusing at all hours during warm spells, and I heard a pickerel frog, typically the next anuran to breed, calling just a few days later at a pond in Amissville.
During the same warm spell, on March 15, I had what is probably my earliest sighting of a five-lined skink, a lizard that doesn’t usually start reproducing until June. I also saw my first groundhog about that time, and although I have yet to see any bears, sows with new cubs usually start emerging from their winter dens by early in April.
Bird diversity has spiked in the last few weeks. My eBird checklist on March 19 included 26 species, double the average number I saw during the winter. Some species are flying in and pairing up to breed here, while others were on their way to nesting grounds in colder climes — further north or up in elevation. At the same time, many of the birds that come here for the winter but breed further north are still around. More butterflies have joined the mourning cloak that appeared early in March, including eastern tiger swallowtails.
Nature keeps hitting the pause button on the warming trend, sending more Arctic blasts our way, which is problematic for plants and animals that reproduce this time of year other species that connect to them in the food web. Flowers that bloom outside of their usual bloom times sometimes go unpollinated and don’t produce seed, and songbird young that hatch out before insect larvae are available for food may starve. In years with erratic weather, this timing can be especially problematic.
At the time this column was being written, more cold weather was still to come in the first half of April, according to the National Weather Service. While this chilly start to spring could be hazardous for the reproduction of some early breeders, the show will still go on, making this my favorite time of year.