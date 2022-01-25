I fell in love with the cedar waxwing (Bombycilla cedrorum), a gorgeous native bird, mainly because of its coloring. But getting close enough to enjoy its avian splendor can be difficult.
Waxwings are almost exclusively frugivores (eaters of fruit), especially in fall and winter. Their common species name came from cedar berries making up most of their diet at that time of the year. Here in the East, they also eat the fruit of many other woody plants, including juniper, cherry, mountain ash, honeysuckle, crabapple, hawthorn, Russian olive, raspberry, dogwood, mistletoe, serviceberry and mulberry.
My first sighting of cedar waxwings in Rappahannock County was years ago, in autumn, when a small flock stopped by to feed on fox grapes hanging high in a tulip-tree at my former home in Old Hollow. The flock didn’t stay long, but in subsequent years, larger flocks showed up in spring and fall, giving me a better chance to observe their feeding habits, if only through binoculars.
A variety of foods other than fruit fill out this species’ diet. Although I haven’t been able to find research any other reference to this, I’ve witnessed flocks of them also picking off the seeds from American sycamore. According to Birds of the World, a Cornell Lab of Ornithology website, in early spring, they feed on oozing maple sap. Flowers are also on the menu, BOW notes, probably because of carotene in the petals (which provides coloring to feathers) and the protein in the pollen. In summer, they expand their diet to insects, “hawking” them — soaring and striking like a hawk out of the air — or gleaning them off vegetation.
It’s rare to see only a single cedar waxwing. While many species of birds may flock up during migration and in winter, waxwings will form flocks throughout the year, even small ones during the breeding season. When migrating, hundreds — even thousands — may flock together.
Like many other communal animals, they will share food within the flock. In looking for photos of cedar waxwings, I found a shot of three in a large flock in Ontario, Canada, demonstrating the behavior. According to the photographer, Alan Rice, “if a source of food, such as berries, is on the end of a small branch, cedar waxwings will form a line and pass the food along so that all birds get an equal share.”
The aggregation and movement of waxwings reflects their diet; they plunder trees that are loaded with ripe fruit, then move on to the next crop. Because of their voracious appetites and high mobility, they are “especially effective” in dispersing the seeds of fruiting plants, according to BOW.
What first attracted me to cedar waxwings was not their flocking or feeding habits but rather their lovely coloring. Both the male and female have soft, buff coloring on their heads, which sports a crest of feathers that can rise up, depending on their mood. These brown buff tones fade to gray on the wings and yellow on the belly. These contrast with the waxwing’s fierce black mask, which can be more extensive on the males, and bright-yellow tail tips (orange in some areas of their range).
The common genus name “waxwing” came from some individuals also having waxy, bright-red (on rare occasions, yellow) secretions on the tips of their secondary wings. Although the purpose of these red tips is unclear, they may help communicate the health and status of a bird, perhaps to attract mates.
Russ Morgan, a retired wildlife biologist in La Grande, Oregon, caught the beauty of this bird by photographing one flying below him as he was standing on a bridge). See more of his shots online at Cornell Lab of Ornithology’s Macaulay Library).
I’ve long been frustrated in trying to record the number of individuals in flocks cedar waxwings for submission to eBird, a Cornell Lab bird-monitoring database. The birds tend to move back and forth rapidly, from branch to branch and tree to tree, constantly keeping in touch with their high-pitched, fluty chatter. Until recently, I’d never seen them at rest.
In mid-November of last year, I sighted a flock of about a dozen. Their number suddenly doubled at the end of the month as another flock joined the first one. Then, on December 2, a third flock joined them, bringing the total to 49. For the first time, I was confident about the number because they appeared to be taking a break in a tall, fruitless tree, sitting still for a few minutes. Then, suddenly, there were none. The flock moved on, perhaps joining more flocks, ultimately forming a mega-flock as they made their way south for the winter.
While many bird populations have suffered severe decline in the last four decades, I was happy to learn from BOW that populations of cedar waxwings have been growing across much of North America for the past 20 years and appear to be expanding into new regions. BOW chalks this up to the creation of edge habitats conducive to fruiting trees and shrubs, the planting of these woody species in rural and urban areas and, perhaps, “the reduction of hard pesticides in many forms of agriculture.”
