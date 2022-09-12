When I first moved to west of Mount Jackson in early July to share a house with a friend, a water feature on the deck had a broken pump and was filled with tadpoles. The plastic “frog pond,” as we refer to it, looks like a livestock trough and had less than a foot of water in it when we arrived, along with one potted aquatic plant. Such shallow pools are desirable breeding habitat for many amphibian species.
Species of tadpoles are hard to tell apart, and I was busy moving, so didn’t take time to thoroughly study these. I visited the tank when I could, hoping to see the tads morph into froglets.
Tadpoles of most species here subsist mainly on algae, and I didn’t see much in the tank. The tads mostly hung around the edges of the tank, so perhaps enough algae was growing there to keep them going.
I checked on the tadpoles occasionally. The night we moved in, rain poured down, and continued to do so frequently throughout July and into August, bringing the water level to within inches of the top of the tank and covering the base of the aquatic plant. Not sure that any froglets that might emerge could get out on their own, I put a thick tree limb into the tank to serve as a ramp. I don’t know much about aquatic plants, but this one’s stems are about a foot long, with spade-shaped leaves about a half-foot long.
On August 12, when I checked the frog pond, I saw a tiny, emerald-green creature, shining like metal, on the inside wall of the tank. Only about a half-inch long, it looked at first glance like a six-spotted green tiger beetle, which is also metallic green. But looking closer, I realized it was a froglet, with just a small remnant of tadpole tail remaining.
Over the next couple of weeks, the tiny tadpole grew 50 percent bigger and lost its tail. While its shiny coloring really made it stand out on the white plastic tank wall, it soon found better camouflage on the leaves of the aquatic plant. There it stood totally still, even when I got within inches to take a photo. Within a few days, it was joined by another froglet just like it that still had a small tail. At some point, this second tad disappeared, but a third crawled up out of the tank shortly after that, so in the end there were two.
But what species were they? No adult frog in this part of Virginia is metallic green. I don’t have much experience with frogs at this stage in their development, but I began to put some clues together. Aside from a lone green frog calling from a much-smaller water feature on the patio for a few days, the only frogs I’d heard on the property were eastern gray treefrogs in the forest around the house.
When I enlarged the photos I’d taken of the froglets, I saw a hint of mottling on what from a distance appeared to be smooth, bright-green skin. Each was grayish-brown on its sides, from their snouts and around their eyes to their rumps, similar to adult gray treefrogs. Adults of the species, whose skin is not nearly as bright, can change color from gray to brown to green, with mottling to enhance their camouflage against the background of their habitat.
I didn’t pick up the froglets to do a thorough check, but I noticed their feet, and especially toes, seemed proportionately longer than most land-based frogs. And the little frogs had no problem climbing up the smooth tank wall and stems of the aquatic plants. Tree frogs, as their name implies, are great climbers, with special suction cups on their feet. From what I observed, I decided the froglets were most likely eastern gray treefrogs. Adults of this species are relatively small, only 1.25-3 inches long.
The little froglets often changed their location from the plant to the tree limb I’d put in, to the tank’s inner wall. I had begun checking on them every day, and one morning I couldn’t find either of them. (See more froglet photos on my Wild Ideas blog.)
The tank is set within a wooden box that matches the deck and covers the sides of the tank, leaving a small gap between the tank and the wood. I walked around the tank, peering under the edge of the wood to see if the froglets were there but instead found a dark fishing spider. With a leg span of more than two inches, it was big enough to eat the tadpoles or froglets, which this species is known to do.
This female was relatively small for the species, which can reach more than 3 inches in leg span (see below for more on fishing spiders). She was clinging to the inside wall of the tank, in deep shade. I tried to get close to take photos several times, but she shot over the edge to hide behind the tank before I could get a decent one. The spider stayed around for a couple of days, then disappeared.
I still haven’t found the froglets and, although they would have been fine meals for the spider, I don’t think the arachnid would have been able to climb up the thin, foot-long stems of the aquatic plant to the leaves on which the froglets had been perching. Maybe another predator did, or maybe the little frogs just moved on to start the next stage of their lives on the surrounding forest’s trees. There are still plenty of tads left in the tank, so I keep watching to see if more froglets to emerge before summer is over.
Fishing spiders
Fishing spiders, in the genus Dolomedes, are wanderers. Rather than building webs to ensnare their prey, they hunt down their meals. They are mostly found around water, eating insects and other invertebrates, and small fish and amphibians. Some species can skate on the surface of the water and dive under it to capture prey, moving with startling speed. Fishing spiders are in the nursery-web family of spiders (Pisauridae). The female of these species carry her egg sac under her until the spiderlings are ready to hatch, then builds a web to put the sac in and sticks around to guard their emerging young.
The dark fishing spider (Dolomedes tenebrosus) is not as well-adapted to water as others in its genus. Individuals can often be found far from water and may even take up residence in dry forest, as they have on several houses I have occupied since moving back to the Virginia countryside.
Although they are big and hairy, dark fishing spiders are shy and not aggressive toward humans except in rare cases where they are threatened. They’ve often kept me company on my deck in the summer, some carrying their egg sacs with them. When one has appeared in my house, which happened frequently at one place, I captured it and released it outdoors.