When I first moved to west of Mount Jackson in early July to share a house with a friend, a water feature on the deck had a broken pump and was filled with tadpoles. The plastic “frog pond,” as we refer to it, looks like a livestock trough and had less than a foot of water in it when we arrived, along with one potted aquatic plant. Such shallow pools are desirable breeding habitat for many amphibian species. 

Species of tadpoles are hard to tell apart, and I was busy moving, so didn’t take time to thoroughly study these. I visited the tank when I could, hoping to see the tads morph into froglets.

Eastern Gray Treefrog froglet

The froglet loses its tail and perches on a leaf.
wildAdultTreefrog_green-8-web.jpg

The treefrog eventually turns green, to match the foliage that is growing around it.
wildAdultTreefrog_gray-8-web.jpg

An adult treefrog on a garden trellis turns gray to match the trellis.
wildSpider-8-web.jpg

A dark fishing spider carrying her egg sac under her perches on the side of a house in Old Hollow.

