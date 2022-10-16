For more than a decade, I’ve enjoyed hearing the nighttime calls of the northern barred owl (Strix varia varia), a denizen of mature forests and treed swamps. It is the most common owl in mature forest, its numbers trending upward since 1966, although loss of mature forest is negatively affecting some populations.
As we learn as kids, owls are supposed to say “who.” While a popular mnemonic, some owls don’t actually have a “who” (or “hoo”) in their repertoire. But that is the signature note in the main call of the barred owl, giving it another common name, “hoot owl.” The hoot is usually a part of an extended call, for which we have another popular mnemonic: “Who cooks for you? Who cooks for you-all?” With this species’ call well-known throughout eastern forests, it’s not surprising it was among the bird calls Harriet Tubman used to alert freedom seekers on the underground railroad that the way was clear to continue their journey.
Having heard this call many times in various places where I lived in Rappahannock County, I was pleased to hear it again when I arrived at my new home in Shenandoah County, not far from the Allegheny Mountains. I’ve heard it pretty much every morning, night or both since I got here. Just like the wood thrush’s dawn song when I first arrived, it’s made me feel at home.
The northern barred owl is about the height of the great horned owl but considerably lighter, enabling it to maneuver smoothly and silently through forest at night. It also lacks the ear tufts of the great horned owl and has a round tail. Distinctive brown and white bars cover its head and back, with vertical bars on its white underparts. Its disc — the concave collection of feathers on an owl’s face that helps direct sound to its ears, which are on the side of its head — is gray, with dark but faint concentric rings on its face. While owls can see well in the dark, they hunt primarily by sound.
I’ve become quite familiar with the barred owl’s call, but I’ve rarely seen one. Generally nocturnal hunters, during the day it prefers to doze in private places, such as high in fir and spruce trees. Occasionally I’ve gotten a clear view of one sitting on a bare limb dozing or staring down at me, but this was never at home, and I couldn’t stick around to observe its behavior. This owl, like many others, had remained a real mystery until the persistent calls of the one here finally drove me to find out more about them and their amazing range of vocalizations.
Henry David Thoreau, in encountering an injured barred owl kept by a local shopkeeper in 1858, wrote, “solemnity is what they express, — fit representatives of the night.” While the behavior of that rescued owl may have been the soul of solemnity, hearing them in the wild can bring up other images, especially during mating season.
In his 1920s book “A Natural History of American Birds of Eastern and Central North America” (revised and abridged by John Richard May in 1936), scientist Edward Howe Forbush recounts a meeting with a northern barred owl during a wilderness camping trip in March, near the end of the barred owl’s mating season, which begins in December.
A pair of the owls made the night “hideous with their grotesque love-making, banishing sleep during the evening hours, Forbush writes.” Their “ludicrous” courting “antics” over his flickering campfire involved perching on low branches and nodding and bowing with half-spread wings. They “wobbled and twisted their heads from side to side, meanwhile uttering the most weird and uncouth sounds imaginable.” Their vocalizations ranged from soft, tender cooings, to something akin to “maniacal laughter” and chuckles interspersed with “wha whas” and “hoo-hoo-aws” to full-throated bellowing.
Allan W. Eckert, in “The Owls of North American (North of Mexico),” writes that “without a doubt this is the most vocal of all owls of North American, and the owl with the widest range of calls.” Many of these vocalizations would be “impossible” to imitate in print, he adds, “since so many of them are weird shrieks, cries, trillings, grumbles, squeaks, and hootings.”
In “The Nightwatchers,” Angus Cameron and Peter Parnall echo the unprintable quality of the barred owl’s more deranged-sounding vocalizations, adding, “The unearthly repertoire of cries that this owl can make has horrified, mystified and dismayed more people than that of any other owl.” It’s “unearthly screams and caterwauls . . . have been the howling ‘wildcats’ and ‘panthers’ of many a bewildered imagination” of those unfamiliar with the owl’s range of sounds.
One night here near Mount Jackson, I thought I was hearing the shriek of a rabbit caught by a predator in the yard, but the sound went on way too long and had much of the quality described by the previous authors. After reading their descriptions, I’m pretty sure that it was the barred owl demonstrating some of his more blood-curdling cries.
By contrast, this owl’s usual “who cooks for you” is quite soothing. It has been set against the pulsing songs of katydids and crickets. A family of coyotes has sometimes added to the chorus, and for a couple of days, an eastern screech owl joined in with its whinnying cry.
With fall now underway, nights are getting cooler, and the insect chorus is more sporadic and will soon disappear. But the barred owl and the other year-round residents should continue to fill the night air with their eerie music all through the winter.
They are the most opportunistic of all owls, with a wide diet that includes small mammals, reptiles, invertebrates, fish and occasionally smaller birds, including screech owls. And barred owls have no qualms about taking prey away from other hunters.
They may not eat their prey immediately, instead temporarily storing it in a nest or the crook of a branch, or at the top of a snag (dead tree).
Their hearing is so acute that they can hear a mouse squeak from 50 yards away, can strike well by sound alone and are deadly accurate.
They are among only three North American owl species whose eyes are truly dark; the other two are the spotted owl and barn owl.
They nest in hollow trees and are not great nest builders, preferring to take over the nests of other large cavity nesters, such as red-shouldered hawks, sometimes forcibly evicting them.
Despite their normally calm demeanor, they are well-known for attacking intruders of any species that get too close to a nest site.
They mate for life and are faithful to their nest site, using it year after year. They preferred sites in evergreens, rather than deciduous trees, for maximum privacy.
Their chicks can “walk” up a tree trunk using their talons and beaks and flapping.
Year-round residents, they rarely go more than 6 miles from their nesting site.
Despite their sedentary nature, they have recently expanded their range to the Pacific Northwest, where they are displacing and hybridizing with the already-threatened spotted owl.
They are considered intelligent and adaptive by scientists who have studied them.
Among their other common names are “le chat-huant du nord,” French-Canadian for “the hooting cat of the north,” and “rain owl,” because of their habit of hooting before a rainstorm.
