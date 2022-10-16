wildOwlLanding-29.jpg

A northern barred owl lands on a fence post.

For more than a decade, I’ve enjoyed hearing the nighttime calls of the northern barred owl (Strix varia varia), a denizen of mature forests and treed swamps. It is the most common owl in mature forest, its numbers trending upward since 1966, although loss of mature forest is negatively affecting some populations.

As we learn as kids, owls are supposed to say “who.” While a popular mnemonic, some owls don’t actually have a “who” (or “hoo”) in their repertoire. But that is the signature note in the main call of the barred owl, giving it another common name, “hoot owl.” The hoot is usually a part of an extended call, for which we have another popular mnemonic: “Who cooks for you? Who cooks for you-all?” With this species’ call well-known throughout eastern forests, it’s not surprising it was among the bird calls Harriet Tubman used to alert freedom seekers on the underground railroad that the way was clear to continue their journey.

wildOwlFront-29.jpg

While the barred owl is rarely seen, its distinctive call is often heard in mature eastern forests.
wildOwlChicks-29.jpg

Two northern barred owl chicks look out from their nest in a tree cavity.
wildOwlMomAndChick-29.jpg

The mom nuzzles one of the chicks just after it fledged.
wildOwlProfile-29.jpg

The northern barred owl is stocky and about as tall as a great horned owl but much lighter.

