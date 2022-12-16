Winter is coming, and I missed much of the fall bird migration this year because of my move. Now I’m trying to spend more time observing the “snow birds” that have come down from the north and higher elevations to stay for the winter.
We had our first snow flurry here, west of Mount Jackson, in mid-November, and most of the leaves from the deciduous trees in the oak-hickory forest that surrounds the house have settled into a thick carpet on the forest floor. What are likely the last mushrooms to bloom this year — giant funnels (Leucopaxillus giganteus) — had popped up among the leaves during a mild, wet stretch a few days earlier and have now withered back into the leaf litter.
On the avian side, small flocks of white-breasted sparrows and slate-colored juncos have arrived and spend much of their days raking through the leaf litter for food. A lone hermit thrush took over for the long-departed and sorely missed wood thrushes, but its winter chirp can hardly replace the melodious songs of its cousins during their breeding season. Yellow-bellied sapsuckers, golden-crowned kinglets and purple finches are also now our winter neighbors.
All of these add to our year-round residents, which include a family of blue jays and more tufted titmice than I’ve seen for years in one spot. Both species serve as sentries in the forest, loudly scolding any potential predator. Sitting on the patio can be a noisy affair for me and my dog, especially because during dry spells, both bird species drink and bathe in the shallow water feature there.
The only surprise species is a red-breasted nuthatch, which I hadn’t seen before in Rappahannock, although they are regularly listed among local sightings on eBird. I first caught only glimpses of the bird this summer but couldn’t confirm it was not its more-common cousin, the white-breasted nuthatch. Then, during a dry stretch, the red-breasted came looking for water at the “frog pond” on the deck. The jaunty little bird was walking down a tree limb I had put in the pond to help the emerging gray-treefrog froglets make their way out of the water and into the forest.
At one point, I counted two red-breasted nuthatches, but I don’t know if they are a pair. Weeks later, I heard two on the far side of the small 3.5-acre lot. Nuthatches are constant chatterers, although the call of the red-breasted is higher pitched, more nasal and whinier.
Wanting to see who else was joining us for the winter, I put out a small feeder with sunflower seeds next to the front patio, in clear view from the living-room window. I’d found a tube feeder that is supposed to be squirrel proof among the several feeders that were left behind when the house was sold.
It took several hours before any birds tried the feeder, although it was within a few yards of the watering hole they’d been visiting. Finally, a pair of tufted titmice came to the feeder, then four, and ultimately, six. This once-common species has been in decline for decades for several reasons, so seeing six in one spot was remarkable. They are feisty little birds and spend a lot of their time chasing other birds off the feeders, and other titmice.
Over the next few days, several other local avian species found the feeder. I had brought a few small feeders with me, including one for suet, so I put out more. I generally put out just a little food in each, so the food would be gone by nightfall and I wouldn’t have to bring the feeders in. Although bears are not as common here as in Rappahannock, there is no place in Virginia that is totally without bears, so I keep that in mind.
Food abounds here on the property, so putting out feeders is mostly a way for me to get to observe which species are here and their behavior. But on Nov. 20, I thought again about hummingbirds when I looked out the front window and saw a sharp-shinned hawk chasing some small songbirds around over the patio. For just this reason, I had put the feeders near dense shrubbery, which helped the smaller birds avoid the hawk’s talons. This summer, songbirds here had been chasing a small hawk, but with so much foliage, I wasn’t sure whether it was a sharp-shinned or a cooper’s hawk, another accipiter that looks a lot like the former hawk. I’d been hearing what sounded like a sharp-shinned lately, and that helped with the identification.
At 9.4 to 13.4 inches (between the size of a robin and a crow, with females larger than males), the sharp-shinned is “a tiny hawk that appears in a blur of motion — and often disappears in a flurry of feathers,” as All About Birds wryly describes the species. After I saw this one trying to catch birds near the feeders, I went out to scare it off, and it did fly away further into the woods . . . for now. I’ll be keeping an eye out for it and other potential predators around the feeding areas, which are all easy to see from inside the house.
