Winter is coming, and I missed much of the fall bird migration this year because of my move. Now I’m  trying to spend more time observing the “snow birds” that have come down from the north and higher elevations to stay for the winter.

We had our first snow flurry here, west of Mount Jackson, in mid-November, and most of the leaves from the deciduous trees in the oak-hickory forest that surrounds the house have settled into a thick carpet on the forest floor. What are likely the last mushrooms to bloom this year — giant funnels (Leucopaxillus giganteus) — had popped up among the leaves during a mild, wet stretch a few days earlier and have now withered back into the leaf litter.

wild2.jpg

The red-breasted nuthatch can be distinguished from its white-breasted cousin not only by its breast color but also by its call and the bolder black stripe through each eye.
wild1.jpg

The small but quick sharp-shinned hawk often hunts for birds at feeders.

