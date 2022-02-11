As the first snowstorm of 2022 blew in, on Jan. 3, I went out to clear off some snow around the firewood rack. As I looked down the ridge, I could barely make out F.T. Valley through swirling clouds of snow.
To the east, in the forest, movement caught my eye, and I glimpsed two ghostly figures, blanketed in snow, silently making their way down the ridge and quickly disappearing. Although I’m not sure, my first thought was that they were the doe and fawn that had been around since I moved into a cabin last summer, now trying to find shelter from the storm. The powdery consistency of this first snow of the year reminded me more of winter storms in the Northern Plains, where I lived for a few years, than of the wet, icy storms that are more common in Virginia winters.
I’m not keen on winter generally, especially the bitter cold that can come with it. While a snowy landscape is lovely after a storm, especially here in the Blue Ridge Mountains, it can also be a pain to navigate. I’d rather spend my time outdoors hiking than shoveling.
After the first storm ended, sunlight breaking through the clouds revealed snow covering the branches of dogwoods in the yard and larger trees further down the ridge, lending a soft, glistening splendor to the landscape. With the wind blowing the snow around on the top of the ridge, I could only guess at the accumulation — six inches, maybe?
A couple of hours before dawn the next day, I took my dog, Mollie, out for our first foray into the snowy landscape. I saw tracks of deer, fox, and some small rodents and birds in the beam of my headlamp. Mollie, who appears to be mostly collie, loves cold weather. On walks later in the day, she enjoyed rolling in the white powder and following scent trails that lay on it. The cold snow probably eases her arthritis, but walking in several inches of snow was tiring for us seniors, so we limited our outings to short strolls that day.
Mollie’s always been keen on hunting small mammals, which I don’t encourage. But I sometimes find myself admiring her zeal in pursuing them, showing the wild predator that lurks below her thin veneer of domestication. In the soft snow, she slowly creeps up on her unseen prey. She pauses and intently stares at the ground, cocking her head from side to side to listen for any rustling below. Then she readies herself before jumping up and pouncing. She’s never had the agility or grace of a fox and now, at 10 years old, she’s a bit creaky. It’s been a long time since she caught anything, so I usually let her make a couple of attempts before calling her off.
The next storm rolled in a few days later, dumping about three inches of snow on top of what was left of the first storm. A bit of sun, warmer temps and rain soon cleared most of the snow out. Unfortunately, a third storm soon arrived and was not content to just unload another six inches or so of snow but also added a thick layer of ice on top, making digging out a lot harder and walking treacherous.
Mollie and I sat in the cabin, looking southeast through sliding glass doors as the snow started to come down. Not daunted, an eastern phoebe who decided not to migrate to warmer climes this winter, came to the eaves above the doors to glean insects that had taken shelter there or had been ensnared in spiderwebs in warmer times. The bird grabbed its prey, flew to a snowy limb, and — in true phoebe style — whacked it against the branch a few times before consuming it.
With all the snow, Carolina wrens have also been foraging under the eaves and in every snowless nook and cranny around the cabin’s exterior. When the woodstove is cranked up, stink bugs start crawling out of their hiding places. I’ve been sweeping up as many as I can find, dead or alive, and throwing them out onto the snow-covered deck. The wrens, and occasionally a family of blue jays, vie for the often-desiccated bugs.
The next morning after the icy storm, Mollie and I gingerly slid our way off the deck and across the driveway to her latrine area in the woods. Afterward, we were both glad to get back and attend to inside chores — sleeping for her, tending the woodstove and writing for me.
We can chalk this cold, snowy winter up to the effects of La Niña, an ocean pattern that tends to make the northern part of North America colder in winter, and the southern part warmer. The Mid-Atlantic, in the middle, is usually stamped with a big question mark, this year, Rappahannock County is not escaping the polar blast.
As I’m writing this column, at the end of January, temps are still forecast to sink sporadically into single digits at night for at least the next couple of weeks, and the possibility of more snow looms. Ground Hog Day (Feb. 2) is less than a week away, but I’m afraid we won’t need a rodent to tell us that spring will be late this year.
